Kansas educational organizations support Governor’s budget proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite facing criticism from the Kansas Republican Party, specifically for a planned re-amortization of teachers’ retirement fund, Kansas teachers and school officials have officially backed the Governor’s budget proposal.

A statement from the Kansas Association of school boards, along with several education organizations, applauded Kelly and urged legislature to pass the budget proposal.

“We applaud Gov. Kelly and those legislators who in the past have ensured that the Gannon funding has been implemented. The Governor deserves praise for proposing the continuation of this funding in her budget and we urge the Legislature to approve that.”

They say Kelly’s plan fully funds the previously passed school finance plan, which has increased available funds and teacher pay since 2017.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.