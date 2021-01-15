K-State encourages students, staff to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is encouraging students, staff and faculty who live in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties to complete the COVID-19 vaccine request forms for their respective counties.

Completing the form assists area health officials to identify how many people are in each priority group to help communicate with individuals once they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine requests can be filled out online for all three counties. In Riley County, if you prefer to sign up by phone, you can call 785-565-6560.

At this time, Johnson and Saline counties are not taking requests for vaccines from the general public.

