Advertisement

K-State encourages students, staff to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

(WRDW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is encouraging students, staff and faculty who live in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties to complete the COVID-19 vaccine request forms for their respective counties.

Completing the form assists area health officials to identify how many people are in each priority group to help communicate with individuals once they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine requests can be filled out online for all three counties. In Riley County, if you prefer to sign up by phone, you can call 785-565-6560.

At this time, Johnson and Saline counties are not taking requests for vaccines from the general public.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
Top row from left: Shawnee Co. Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley, Commissioner Kevin...
Shawnee Co. Health Order extended

Latest News

A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Portion of U.S. 75 now shut down for 2 hours
Kansas sees 4,093 new COVID-19 cases, 147 new deaths since Wednesday
First Alert Snow and Wind
Snow ends by mid-afternoon
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 1-15-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 1-15-21