Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to participate in national lighting ceremony to honor victims of COVID-19

The interior lights of the Kansas Statehouse will be lit on Tuesday evening to honor the...
The interior lights of the Kansas Statehouse will be lit on Tuesday evening to honor the Americans that have lost their lives to COVID-19.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will participate in a nationwide lighting ceremony that will honor COVID-19 victims.

Governor Laura Kelly says she and her administration will join in a nationwide event to honor those that have lost their lives to COVID-19 by turning on all of the lights inside of the Kansas Statehouse on Tuesday evening, Jan. 19.

“The past 10 months have been filled with tragedy and loss for so many Kansans – and I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost friends, family members, or loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “Next week, as we light the Kansas Statehouse, we will honor their memories and recommit ourselves to preventing further deaths by doing our part to slow the spread of the virus and ensure every Kansan is vaccinated.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the event was initially planned by the Presidential Inauguration Committee for President-elect Joe Biden. She said Tuesday evening, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., will be lit to memorialize the American lives lost due to COVID-19.

Gov. Kelly said the Inaugural Committee invites states and communities across the nation to participate by lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 4:30 p.m. CT, on Tuesday to participate in the national moment of unity and remembrance.

“I encourage all cities and counties in Kansas to join in and light up Courthouses, City Halls, or other buildings Tuesday evening,” Governor Kelly said. “Let us all use this opportunity to unite as Kansans and as Americans and remember those we have lost.”

For more information on the national event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

LULAC Seniors makes gift bags
LULAC Beats the Virus Project
Silver Lake Fire
Crews respond to house fire in Silver Lake
Dec 17, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the...
KU men’s basketball game postponed
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Car theft on the rise in Topeka
Douglass Recreation Center
Mural artist wanted for Douglass Activity Center in Manhattan