Gov. Kelly to participate in national lighting ceremony to honor victims of COVID-19

Governor Laura Kelly says she and her administration will join in a nationwide event to honor those that have lost their lives to COVID-19 by turning on all of the lights inside of the Kansas Statehouse on Tuesday evening, Jan. 19.

“The past 10 months have been filled with tragedy and loss for so many Kansans – and I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost friends, family members, or loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “Next week, as we light the Kansas Statehouse, we will honor their memories and recommit ourselves to preventing further deaths by doing our part to slow the spread of the virus and ensure every Kansan is vaccinated.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the event was initially planned by the Presidential Inauguration Committee for President-elect Joe Biden. She said Tuesday evening, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., will be lit to memorialize the American lives lost due to COVID-19.

Gov. Kelly said the Inaugural Committee invites states and communities across the nation to participate by lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 4:30 p.m. CT, on Tuesday to participate in the national moment of unity and remembrance.

“I encourage all cities and counties in Kansas to join in and light up Courthouses, City Halls, or other buildings Tuesday evening,” Governor Kelly said. “Let us all use this opportunity to unite as Kansans and as Americans and remember those we have lost.”

