Ft. Riley’s 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion to loan WWII practice bomb for presentation in Onaga on Monday

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley’s 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion will loan a World War II practice bomb to the Onaga Historical Museum for a presentation on Monday.

Fort Riley says its 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion will loan a World War II practice bomb to be placed in the Morton Exhibit building of the Onaga Historical Museum on Monday, Jan. 18. It said the museum will host a ceremony on Jan. 18, at 1:30 p.m. and the bomb will be on permanent loan from the U.S. Army.

According to the military base, Maj. Blake Zenteno, executive officer, 79th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Battalion, will present the ordnance.

“With this artifact, a little known aspect World War II - practicing to bomb - can be explained to guests visiting the Museum and that this training for war took place within the catchment area of the Onaga Historical Museum and on grounds of some of their ancestors,” said Debbie Berges, the president of the Onaga Historical Society and Museum.

Ft. Riley said during WWII, an Army practice range was located south of Onaga. It said the bomb was found in a nearby pasture a few years ago and was transported to Ft. Riley in 2020 to verify that it was safe. It said since it is still military property, the Army loaned the inert device back to the community as a link to its past.

According to Ft. Riley, the ceremony will include a representative from Sen. Roger Marshall’s office and local Onaga area veterans. It said participants are advised to wear facemasks and warm clothing, as the venue is not climate controlled.

