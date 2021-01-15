Advertisement

Cyrus Hotel joins Marriott management company

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka’s Cyrus Hotel is joining Marriott International.

The locally-owned hotel will now be part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio, a nationwide collection of independent hotels.

The merger allows the Cyrus Hotel to take advantage of Marriott’s connections while allowing guests to take advantage of programs related to Marriott and its hotels across the country. As part of the partnership, the hotel and its catering will now be managed by Coury Hospitality, a hotel management company based in Kansas City.

“Coury Hospitality is one of Marriott’s most successful hotel management companies and we think they bring a really unique local perspective,” AIM Strategies leader Cody Foster said. “We feel Coury Hospitality will offer compelling package opportunities with the other regional hotels they operate and being part of Marriott allows our guests to earn Bonvoy points for their loyalty when staying with us.”

“We are excited to help elevate Cyrus Hotel and lead the transition to Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio,” Paul Coury, Chief Executive Officer of Coury Hospitality, said. “Cyrus Hotel is a natural fit for the Tribute Portfolio with its striking design, character, as well as the connectivity it provides to Topeka.”

