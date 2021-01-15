Advertisement

Court of Appeals Nominating Commission sets interview schedule

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will interview applicants on Jan. 20 and 21.

The Kansas Court of Appeals Nominating Commission says it will meet on Jan. 20 and 21 to interview 16 applicants to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals that was created by the appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge.

According to the Commission, the interviews will be in a meeting room in the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St. It said it will meet at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and interviews will begin at 9 a.m. It said interviews will continue at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Commission said the interview schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 20
    • 8:45 a.m. - Meeting Convenes
    • 9 a.m. - Lesley Isherwood
    • 9:30 a.m. - Angela Coble
    • 10 a.m. - Break/Executive Session
    • 10:30 a.m. - Kristen Wheeler
    • 11 a.m. - Jacy Hurst
    • 11:30 a.m. - Randall Hodgkinson
    • 12 p.m. - Lunch break for Commission/Executive Session
    • 1:30 p.m. - Henry Cox
    • 2 p.m. - Meryl Carver-Allmond
    • 2:30 p.m. - Amy Harth
    • 3 p.m. - Break/Executive Session
    • 3:30 p.m. - Marcia Wood
    • 4 p.m. - Rhonda Mason
    • 4:30 p.m. - Adjourn for the day
  • Thursday, Jan. 21
    • 9:45 a.m. - Meeting Convenes
    • 10 a.m. - Monique Centeno
    • 10:30 a.m. - Russell Keller
    • 11 a.m. - David Rempel
    • 11:30 a.m. - Lunch break for Commission/Executive Session
    • 1 p.m. - Kevin Grauberger
    • 1:30 p.m. - Eunice Peters
    • 2 p.m. - Daniel Cahill
    • 2:30 p.m. - Break/Executive Session
    • 3 p.m. - Reconvene for deliberations/voting
    • 3:30 p.m. - Adjourn for the day

