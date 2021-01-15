Advertisement

Airborne Jeep crash lands into oncoming traffic in morning accident

Southbound vehicle crashes on roof of northbound SUV
Crash on US-75 Friday morning.
Crash on US-75 Friday morning.(Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS that both drivers involved in a Friday morning crash along US-75 are expected to be okay.

Emergency responders were called to the Northbound lanes of US-75, near the I-470 overpass just after 8 a.m. Friday morning on reports of a serious accident.

Two injured after a Jeep southbound Jeep lands on the roof of a northbound SUV.
Two injured after a Jeep southbound Jeep lands on the roof of a northbound SUV.(Eric Ives)

When crews arrived, they found a red Jeep overturned and resting on top of a black SUV.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, a 2001 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Edvaldo Caldeira-Dasilva, 53, of Topeka, was traveling south with he lost control of the vehicle.

Officials say Caldeira-Dasilva overcorrected and struck the bridge guardrail. The Wrangler then traveled across the median, hit a northbound guardrail, and became airborne, landing on top of a northbound Chevrolet Equinox.

KHP identified the Equinox’s driver as Brandon Sheley, 43, of Topeka.

Caldeira-Dasilva and Sheley were both taken to area hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

The patrol said Sheley’s three-year-old passenger did not have any apparent injuries in the accident.

Caldeira-Dasilva was traveling alone.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says everyone involved in the accident was properly restrained.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
Top row from left: Shawnee Co. Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley, Commissioner Kevin...
Shawnee Co. Health Order extended

Latest News

A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
Portion of U.S. 75 now shut down for 2 hours
First Alert Snow and Wind
Snow ends by mid-afternoon
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 1-15-21
13 News This Morning Braggin' Wall 1-15-21
Winter weather advisory
Windy with snow