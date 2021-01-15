12th Judicial District Nominating Commission creates new interview schedule for magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission has made a new interview schedule for a magistrate judge vacancy.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet via videoconference on Jan. 22, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Washington Co. that was created by the retirement of Judge Paul Monty on Jan. 11.

The Commission said the 12th Judicial District is composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mithcell, Republic and Washington counties.

According to the Commission, the new interview schedule is as follows:

9:30 a.m. Jason Cohorst, Hanover, probation officer in Beatrice, Nebraska

9:45 a.m. Allison Kern, Washington, court services officer for Marshall County in the 22nd Judicial District

10 a.m. Christopher McFadden, Clifton, deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

10:15 a.m. Gayle Monty, Belleville, administrative assistant in the 12th Judicial District



The Commission said it will meet via videoconference at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, to interview the nominees.

According to the Commission, the interviews will be open to the public and livestreamed on the Kansas Judicial Branch YouTube Channel.

The Commission said at the beginning of the interview meetings, the public will have the chance to provide comments. It said to comment, call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 21993819474.

According to the Commission, after the interviews, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam for certification within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election, and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is composed of Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair, Carol Good of Barnard, William Navis of Belleville, Dwight Daniels of Beloit, Curtis Frasier of Beloit, Jerry Harrison of Beloit, Dana Brewer of Concordia, J. Bradley Lowell of Concordia, Tanner Johnson of Courtland, Daniel Metz of Lincoln, Darrell Miller of Mankato, Roger Rightmeier of Mankato and Bruce Meyer of Palmer.

