Woman dies after being struck by train late Wednesday in Lawrence

LAWRNECE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County sheriff’s officials say a woman is dead after being struck by a train late Wednesday in Lawrence.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said deputies responded to a call that a woman had been struck by a train around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday near 2nd and Indiana streets on the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad tracks.

The location was just west of Burcham Park.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Hethcoast said, they searched the area for an individual with assistance from the Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

Hethcoat said the woman was located and life-saving measures were started. However, the woman died at the scene.

Hethcoast said the incident remains under investigation.

Additional details weren’t available.

