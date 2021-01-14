Advertisement

Woman dies after being struck by train late Wednesday in Lawrence

A woman was killed late Wednesday when she was struck by a train near 2nd and Indiana streets...
A woman was killed late Wednesday when she was struck by a train near 2nd and Indiana streets in Lawrence, Douglas County sheriff's officials said.(WKYT)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRNECE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County sheriff’s officials say a woman is dead after being struck by a train late Wednesday in Lawrence.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said deputies responded to a call that a woman had been struck by a train around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday near 2nd and Indiana streets on the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe railroad tracks.

The location was just west of Burcham Park.

When deputies arrived on the scene, Hethcoast said, they searched the area for an individual with assistance from the Lawrence Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical.

Hethcoat said the woman was located and life-saving measures were started. However, the woman died at the scene.

Hethcoast said the incident remains under investigation.

Additional details weren’t available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Gun Garage in Topeka
Gun Garage Sales breaking record numbers for gun and ammo sales.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary features a "Russian Jewels" virtual concern
Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual
Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts
KCPD outfits officers with body cams