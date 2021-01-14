Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Marcus

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Child will make you smile!

Marcus is 13-years old. He says he’s good at working with his hands. He loves to help with home improvement projects and is always coming up with new ideas!

Marcus also good at fixing cars and would like to be an auto mechanic someday. It comes as no surprise that his favorite class in school is wood shop, so he can build things.

Also at school, Marcus runs cross country and plays basketball. He loves to laugh – friends and funny videos make him giggle.

Marcus is a kid who works hard - and would also try hard with a forever family. He’d like to be adopted by a mom and dad who would spend lots of one-on-one time with him, and show a lot of patience. Most of all, he just wants a place to call home.

Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time. To learn about Marcus and other children in need of adoption, visit AdoptKSKids.org.

