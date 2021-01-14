Wednesday night forecast: Wind Warning tonight, Wind Advisory Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front pushing through tonight into early tomorrow morning will send temperatures down in the 40s (possibly getting in the low 50s) tomorrow with 30s for many spots by Friday. While there is a chance of sprinkles or light rain Thursday and flurries or light snow on Friday, impacts will be minimal with many spots staying dry and even those that get any precipitation, it won’t amount to much.

The bigger concern will be the colder temperatures and the strong winds. In fact winds will gust 30-45 mph with higher gusts at times tomorrow through Friday including Thursday night. This will lead to a very high fire danger tomorrow due to the significant drop in relative humidity values and even though the relative humidity values will be higher on Friday, the strong winds will lead to difficult conditions to control any fires that get going.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds with lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds SW around 5 mph before midnight but as the cold front pushes through, winds shift to the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Will keep a slight chance of sprinkles or light rain in the morning however most models keep the area dry. Clouds in the morning with the potential for afternoon sun. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NW 15-25, guests around 35 mph (higher gusts for those in the wind advisory).

Winds stay strong Thursday night and increase on Friday with gusts closer to 40-45 mph and a better chance of having a wind advisory for all of northeast Kansas. Highs by Friday will be stuck in the 30s which means 20s for wind chills. There is a chance for light snow or flurries with the biggest impacts being reduced visibility if it’s coming down at more of a moderate rate. Accumulation IF there is any would be confined to grassy surfaces and nothing more than 1″. With surface temperatures above freezing roads will just be wet but will have to monitor the possibility of freezing Friday evening if any moisture is leftover for slick spots on the roads.

The winds this weekend will be lighter but still may have some gusts up to 20 mph both days. Otherwise highs will be in the low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Other than a slight chance of a rain/snow mix Monday night (confidence remains low on this chance which is why it’s not in the 8 day) the first half of next week will mainly be dry and highs generally in the 40s.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the weather today, it won’t be this warm for a while. Stay updated on the potential for light precipitation for tomorrow and Friday. Even if we do get precipitation, impacts will be low. Am more concerned about the drop in humidity and the fire danger threat especially tomorrow along with strong winds late tonight through Friday afternoon.

