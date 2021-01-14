Topeka Metro wants to unload bikes from shutdown program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is trying to unload the bikes from their bike share program.

The program ended last summer after costs became too much for Topeka Metro to handle, and the pandemic impeded the search for a vendor willing to take it on. Now, Topeka Metro is removing the CapFed logos from the bikes before trying to sell them to a willing buyer.

Metro General manager Bob Nugent says the technology evolved faster than the agency expected, and that they need to focus on their primary service.

”We’re always looking for something that the community could value, but still, our focus is on running buses and that’s what we do for a living,” Nugent said. “Like with the bike share program with more expenses coming in that, and knowing that our budget was already tight as was, should we focus on waht we do best and what our calling is.”

Nugent says the intended use of the bikes means they require special tools, and wouldn’t work for individual use. He says a handful of programs in the country, and one in Canada, use the same bikes. One of them will likely buy these for spare parts.

