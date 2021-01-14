Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong winds will be the big weather story today and tomorrow with colder temperatures tomorrow and a chance of snow. Northwest winds gusting 40-50 mph will be likely which will bring cold wind chills especially tomorrow when highs will be stuck in the 30s, wind chills will be in the mid teens to mid 20s.

We’re also keeping an eye on precipitation chances today and tomorrow. The chance today would mainly be sprinkles with most spots dry. The better chance of precipitation will come in the form of snow after midnight tonight into tomorrow. The highest chance of snow will be northeast of a line from Marysville through Holton to Kansas City (extreme northeast KS) with uncertainty on how far southwest the snow will get. This part of the forecast will be fine tuned so check back tomorrow for an update. Most spots (that get snow at all) will be in the Trace to 0.5″ range however extreme northeast Kansas has the potential for 1-2″.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: WINDY. Mix of sun and clouds. Sprinkles can’t be ruled out mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds NW 25-40, gusts up to 50 mph.

Tonight: Chance of snow after midnight with lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: WINDY. Light snow especially farther northeast you are. Highs in the 30s. Temperatures will be key on how easy it will be for snow to accumulate especially on the roadways. Most models have highs in the mid 30s however if some areas are stuck in the low 30s, that’ll make it easier for snow to accumulate. Winds NW 25-40, gusts up to 50 mph.

The winds relax Friday night and for the weekend winds will remain under 20 mph. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Next week has some uncertainty with cloud cover so that would affect temperatures (more sun=warmer temperatures). There will be a brief warm up Monday, in fact wouldn’t be surprised especially with more sun if highs were closer to 50° before a weak cold front brings a cool down Tuesday. Highs remain in the 40s for much of next week. There are indications of a storm system from one model late Friday into Friday night (Day 9-10) however the other model has the area staying dry but that would likely be our next possibility of precipitation after tomorrow.

Taking Action:

With strong northwest winds and gusts 40-50 mph today and tomorrow use caution while driving. Check the WIBW Weather app for more info on the wind advisory in effect for your area. With a snow chance tomorrow and the highest probability of accumulating snow and impacts in extreme northeast Kansas use caution with blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Subject to change, check back tomorrow for an update (WIBW)

