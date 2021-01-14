Shawnee Co. Health Order extended

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s Health Order will be in place for two more weeks.

Commissioners voted 2-1 at their meeting this morning to keep the current Health Order in place until January 29th.

The conditions of the Health order include the following:

-bars and restaurants need to close by 10 each night

-organized sports outside of schools can practice

-those practices must be contained to 10 people or less including players and coaches and no competitions are allowed

Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley told commissioners the county is in the middle of a holiday surge of COVID-19 cases as anticipated.

Cooley said the extension gives health officials time to monitor the direction of trends.

“The virus, what we know is that it tends to run in two week cycles and so this would give us if we give it another two weeks, this is going to give us two two week cycles and I think that would be enough for us to get an idea of just where we’re headed,” he said.

The Health Order was set to expire on January 19.

Commissioners will revisit the order at their meeting on January 28.

