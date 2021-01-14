Sen. Marshall announces Kansas staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has appointed staff to his Kansas City office.

Senator Roger Marshall says he has hired Chad Tenpenny and Ethan Patterson to his state staff, both of whom will be working out of his Overland Park office.

“I am thrilled to have Chad and Ethan join our team as both bring unique and invaluable experiences and relationships to our office,” said Senator Marshall. “Having Ethan and Chad on staff has truly allowed us to hit the ground running serving the great people, places, and organizations of the Kansas City and Topeka communities.”

According to Sen. Marshall, Tenpenny will be his General Counsel and has served over 20 years with Retired Senator Pat Roberts. He said while on staff, Tenpenny served as State Director, General Counsel and most recently as Chief of Staff. He said Tenpenny is a Topeka native and has earned both his bachelor’s and law degrees from the University of Kansas. Outside his work with Sen. Marshall, Tenpenny manages a small family farm in Williamstown and maintains rental properties in Lawrence. He said Tenpenny lives in Leawood with his two teenage daughters and long time partner, Chelsea Good.

Sen. Marshall said Patterson will be his District Director for Eastern Kansas. He said Patterson will oversee the Overland Park, Topeka and Pittsburgh offices. He said before working for Marshall, Patterson served as Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning’s Chief of Staff. He said Patterson also was previously on staff with U.S. Congressman Kevin Yoder. He said Patterson is an Olathe native and earned a degree in U.S. History from the University of Kansas. He said Paterson lives in Overland Park with his wife and two stepdaughters.

