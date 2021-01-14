Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Highland Park’s Mukhajhae Daniels
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Highland Park’s Mukhajhae Daniels.
Daniels plays basketball for the Scots and maintains a 3.0 GPA, while taking part in a slate of extracurricular activities: BSU, ScotsMEN, Spirit Club, JAG-K, and Communities in Schools.
Up next, Daniels hopes to attend college in Arizona where he will study Auto Technology.
