Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Highland Park’s Mukhajhae Daniels

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Highland Park’s Mukhajhae Daniels.

Daniels plays basketball for the Scots and maintains a 3.0 GPA, while taking part in a slate of extracurricular activities: BSU, ScotsMEN, Spirit Club, JAG-K, and Communities in Schools.

Up next, Daniels hopes to attend college in Arizona where he will study Auto Technology.

