SCHD to host virtual COVID-19 update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a virtual COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host its COVID-19 update via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

According to SCHD, speakers include Derik Flerlage, SCHD Infectious Disease Division Manager, Dr. Robert Kenagy, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health, Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, Dr. Cooley, Shawnee County Interim Health Officer, and Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

