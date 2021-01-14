Advertisement

SCHD to host virtual COVID-19 update

Coronavirus
(CDC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will host a virtual COVID-19 update on Thursday.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will host its COVID-19 update via Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

According to SCHD, speakers include Derik Flerlage, SCHD Infectious Disease Division Manager, Dr. Robert Kenagy, President and CEO of Stormont Vail Health, Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, Dr. Cooley, Shawnee County Interim Health Officer, and Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Gun Garage in Topeka
Gun Garage Sales breaking record numbers for gun and ammo sales.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary features a "Russian Jewels" virtual concern
Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual
Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts
KCPD outfits officers with body cams