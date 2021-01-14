Riley Co. health officer provides an update on COVID-19 vaccines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has gotten 2,500 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Julie Gibbs has announced that the Riley County Health Department received 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. She said this will allow the health department to finish first dose vaccinations for Phase 1 individuals.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as soon as we get those, so whatever that looks like as far as planning we have it all planned out, we just need to schedule those times.” Riley County Health Department, local health officer, Julie Gibbs says.

According to Gibbs, the health department will move into phase two upon the receipt of more vaccines, which she hopes will come by Feb. 1, along with the other 104 counties.

The goal is to cover all the county’s local licensed healthcare providers, from mental health providers to physical therapists.

“Our clinic has been very busy reaching out to those clinics in the area so that we can get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible,” Gibbs says.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, has suggested that all counties move to the next phase of the vaccine plan at the same time.

Gibbs also mentioned that Riley Co. has a signup list for those interested in getting the vaccine.

“We’re working right now with our County IT department, to be able to come up with a way to schedule people so we don’t have those long lines of individuals,” Gibbs says.

Health department officials will notify people when they’re eligible to get the vaccinations.

“Continue to have patience with us and we’ll be sure to notify you when we’re moving on to Phase Two,” Gibbs says.

Riley County residents can fill out the online form, if you do not have access to the internet, you can contact the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560.

