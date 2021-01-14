Riley Co., Pottawatomie Co. open signups for COVID-19 vaccination

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley and Pottawatomie Counties have opened their signup lists for the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Riley County Health Department says it is working to compile the names and contact information of those that wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it is made available to them. It said the plan for distribution will be based on pre-determined phasing created using guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

If interested, Riley County residents can go to the RCHD website to sign up. It said vaccines are not available to the general public yet. It said if residents wish to sign up via phone, they should call Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 5 p.m. at 785-565-6560.

“We are extremely grateful for the public’s eagerness to receive the coronavirus vaccine to help stop the spread and protect our community,” Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs said. “We understand the high interest in becoming immunized as quickly as possible throughout Riley County. The data collected in the online form will help us to easily communicate with the public when vaccines are available and advise people how to promptly receive them.”

RCHD said Phase 1 includes healthcare workers, long term care facilities and emergency medical services. It said Phase 2 will include adults 65 and older, first responders, K-12 teachers and staff, licensed child care, preschools, afterschool care and child care licensing staff, emergency shelter and domestic violence homes, adult group homes, residential treatment centers, adult and child protective services and public transportation.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it has also opened its signup site for the COVID-19 vaccine. It said it is accepting contact information from those that wish to receive the vaccine when their population group is selected for vaccination. It said if residents do not have computer access they may call 785-457-1432 to leave a message with their contact information to be placed on the list.

PCHD said as previously stated, it does not have a current timeline for when it will move from one phase to the next. It said that once there is more information, it will notify residents.

