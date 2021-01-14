Advertisement

Osage Co. deputies apprehend burglar

police chase
police chase(wcax)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. deputies chased a burglar out and back into the county before apprehending him.

Deputies and investigators were in the area of 125th and Auburn Rd. just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. They were looking for vehicle involved in recent burglaries and thefts in the area.

One investigator attempted to stop a vehicle matching their description, when the driver sped away. Deputies and troopers from Osage Co., Shawnee Co., and Kansas Highway Patrol all arrived to the area and pursued the suspect. The pursuit entered southwest Shawnee Co. before re-entering Osage Co., where the suspect drove into a field and left his vehicle.

With help from a drone and a K-9 unit, authorities located and arrested 43-year-old Jeremiah Howley for several charges.

