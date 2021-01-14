No injuries reported Thursday morning when school bus on way to Topeka elementary school hits parked vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported Thursday morning when a school bus carrying a dozen elementary school students hit a parked car in central Topeka, police said.

The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. Thursday at S.W. 16th and Buchanan streets.

According to police, a Kansas Central School Bus hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle.

The school bus sustained minor damage in the crash but was driveable, police said.

Both the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Public Schools Police Department responded to the crash.

Erika Hall, a spokeswoman for Topeka Unified School District 501, said the bus had 12 students on board and was headed to Lowman Hill Elementary School.

All of the students were reported safely at school on Thursday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

