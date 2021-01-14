Advertisement

Manhattan City Commission to host meeting to discuss new airport parking lot

(KMAN Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will host a City Commission meeting to discuss a few City matters, including the consideration of a new ordinance that would establish a new airport parking lot.

Manhattan says it will hold a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. It said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has limited seating for the public to only 29 residents. It said written public comments can be made instead of coming to the meeting in person.

According to the City, the meeting will be televised on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on its website and on its Facebook.

The City said the meeting’s agenda includes the approval of Merchant Guard Agency Licenses, setting a date to hold a public hearing regarding special assessments, discussion of water treatment plant booster pump station capacity upgrades, discussion of a scenic crossing, consideration of ordinance No. 7520 to establish a revenue-producing airport public parking facility at Manhattan Regional Airport and setting parking rules, regulations and fees as well as a discussion regarding the establishment of a housing advisory board for the City of Manhattan.

To see the full agenda, click here.

To contact a City Commissioner, click here.

To submit written comment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Gun Garage in Topeka
Gun Garage Sales breaking record numbers for gun and ammo sales.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary features a "Russian Jewels" virtual concern
Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual
Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts
KCPD outfits officers with body cams