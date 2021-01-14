Manhattan City Commission to host meeting to discuss new airport parking lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will host a City Commission meeting to discuss a few City matters, including the consideration of a new ordinance that would establish a new airport parking lot.

Manhattan says it will hold a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. It said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has limited seating for the public to only 29 residents. It said written public comments can be made instead of coming to the meeting in person.

According to the City, the meeting will be televised on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on its website and on its Facebook.

The City said the meeting’s agenda includes the approval of Merchant Guard Agency Licenses, setting a date to hold a public hearing regarding special assessments, discussion of water treatment plant booster pump station capacity upgrades, discussion of a scenic crossing, consideration of ordinance No. 7520 to establish a revenue-producing airport public parking facility at Manhattan Regional Airport and setting parking rules, regulations and fees as well as a discussion regarding the establishment of a housing advisory board for the City of Manhattan.

To see the full agenda, click here.

To contact a City Commissioner, click here.

To submit written comment, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.