KBI seeking man in southeast Kansas death investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are seeking a 37-year-old man in a recent death investigation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the wanted man as Nicholas Adam Carillo.

KBI officials described Carillo as being a white man standing 6-feet-1 and weighing approximately 275 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Carillo was last seen around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia, a Crawford County town of about 300 residents.

Carillo was wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt and black sweatpants.

The KBI said he fled the area on foot.

Anyone who sees Carillo or has information about his whereabouts may call the KBI at 800-KS-CRIME or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.

Additional details weren’t available on Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.