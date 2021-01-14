Advertisement

Kansas Capitol Police prepare for protests leading to Inauguration Day

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Capitol Police are planning for protests leading up to Inauguration Day.

Spokesperson Lt. Terry Golightley said there are two primary tactics to keep the grounds and lawmakers safe.

“Adequate staffing and hopefully we’ll be able to talk to the organizers and have a good relationship with them so they’re not upset with how the process is going,” he said Wednesday.

“We consistently review intel information that we get from our intelligence officers and based on that review we plan to make sure we have adequate security staffing and measures in place.”

Golightley said working with protest organizers gives security an idea of what they can expect and help protect everyone.

“We try to work directly with the organizer of the protest )and try to see what we can do to make sure they get their word out their agenda out to the public or heir agenda to who they want to get their agenda out to without causing violence or property damage or things like that,” he said.

“My expectations are that the members in society in Kansas will act accordingly to get their word across to people they want to get their word out to.”

Attorney General Derek Schmidt told 13 NEWS on Tuesday that there were no credible threats to the statehouse or to public officials, but based on guidance from the FBI, there’s still reason to remain cautious.

“It’s not unusual to have alerts from federal authorities to law enforcement throughout the country about things that are happening or might be happening,” he said.

“What’s different this time is probably because of all the national discussion of recent events is that they’ve been much more public about these kinds of warnings.”

Still, law enforcement remains confident Kansans will stay peaceful.

“We always hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Golightley said.

“In my years in kansas that most of the time law enforcement and the members of most protest groups will be able to voice their concerns without causing a lot of damage and violence.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Capitol Police were not in talks with organizers of any protests but said based on intelligence reports, there are protests planned.

A spokesperson for Governor Laura Kelly said the office is aware of the heightened risks and is taking any threats seriously.

Both the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said they are monitoring intelligence in the region and will support other local law enforcement agencies to keep the area safe.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
An early-morniing car fire Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex was under...
Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation
TPD is looking for help identifying the man in this photo in relation to a burglary at Topeka...
TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
Crews extinguished a field fire early Thursday near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka
A Douglas County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, officials said.
Douglas County Jail inmate dies Wednesday of apparent suicide
An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora...
Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
First Alert Windy
Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow