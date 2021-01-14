Advertisement

Kansans receiving food assistance to see additional benefits

SNAP
SNAP(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas households that receive food assistance will soon see a 15% increase in benefits.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says benefits through the food assistance program, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will increase for a short time.

According to DCF, the maximum allotments for food assistance will increase by 15% for each household in January and will continue through June of 2021. It said for the six month period, the maximum allowable allotment for a family of four has been temporarily increased to $782.

“The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 allows states to provide this additional assistance,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard. “These added funds are imperative to ensure Kansas families have access to food in these uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

DCF said those that already get food assistance do not have to take any action to receive the increased benefits.

According to the department, in January, funds will come in three issuances: the regular benefit was issued between Jan. 1 - 10, the 15% temporary increase will be available to each household as a supplement on Jan. 21, and the emergency food assistance allotment will be issued Jan. 22 - 30.

DCF said the February through June temporary maximum benefit will be issued on the regular issuance dates of the 1st through 10th of the month. It said in July, benefits will return to the regular benefit amount.

According to DCF, the temporary increase in maximum allotments are as follows:

Household sizeJan. 2021- June 2021 Max. Benefits
1$234
2$430
3$616
4$782
5$929
6$1,114
7$1,232
8$1,408
Each additional person+$176

DCF said the temporary minimum allotment for household sizes 1 to 2 is $19.

According to DCF, all food assistance benefits are based on household size, household income and allowable deductions.

DCF said those interested in applying for food assistance can visit the DCF website or contact their local service center.

