Junction City small business owner promotes other locally owned businesses

By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a way to use her platform to promote other locally owned small businesses a Junction City business owner created a Facebook group

Kalecia Simmons, owner of ‘The Chef and I,’ started the Facebook group. Eat, Drink, Shop Junction City, to highlight locally owned small businesses in Junction City.

Simmons has experienced firsthand just how beneficial the use of videos on social media can draw people to a business.

By posting video reviews of local businesses to her Facebook page, she has been able to use her platform to promote other businesses throughout the Junction City community.

“It’s vital to me to live in a place where I feel like we’re surrounded by strong and good people, and if you’re one of those good people, who’s just trying to give…create a place and provide a service, you need to be celebrated.” The Chef and I, owner, Kalecia Simmons says.

Local businesses, like Nutrition Fort, have benefited from the social media posts, bringing more customers into the store.

“We get new people every day, it feels like, actually we do get new people every day. But the business has begun to boom.” Nutrition Fort, Tearista, Angela Gandy says.

Nutrition Fort has drinks and shakes that feature Herbalife products, but also offers fitness classes throughout the week.

“We have ‘Pound,’ ‘Boot Camp, we’re trying to get some more classes in there. If you would like to check out our Facebook for more information.” Nutrition Fort, Tearista, Brooke Corley says.

A link to the Eat, Drink Shop Junction City Facebook group can be found here.

