Junction City cancels Thursday evening Municipal Court proceedings due to COVID-19

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Municipal Court has canceled its Thursday evening proceedings due to COVID-19.

The Junction City Municipal Court says a court attendee reported being COVID-19 symptomatic on Thursday afternoon. It said the staff was advised that the attendee was symptomatic and the court was cleared. It said the court is now in the process of a total cleaning.

According to the Court, anyone scheduled for court on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., should contact the court at 785-762-4666.

The Court said the Judge has reset all cases with new court dates and requests that any questions or concerns residents have to be directed to the Municipal Court of Junction City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.