Injuries suffered in semi vs truck accident

A truck and semi were involved in a wreck near 55th and Topeka Blvd.
By Bryan Grabauskas and Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said only minor injuries were suffered in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the accident at SW 53rd Street and Topeka Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m.

The driver of the semi was taken by AMR to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

