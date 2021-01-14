Injuries suffered in semi vs truck accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said only minor injuries were suffered in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the accident at SW 53rd Street and Topeka Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m.

The driver of the semi was taken by AMR to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

