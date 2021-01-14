Helping Hands receives a helping hand to care for heartworm positive dogs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has been awarded the PEDIGREE Foundation Grant.

Helping Hands Humane Society says each year it takes in thousands of dogs and all that are older than 6 months get a heartworm test. Recently, it says it has seen the number of heartworm positive dogs in its care increase. In 2020, it said it saw 34 positive cases.

“Heartworm disease causes lasting damage to the heart, lungs and arteries. This disease is caused by foot-long worms (heartworms) that live in the heart, lungs and associated blood vessels of affected pets, causing severe lung disease, heart failure and damage to other organs in the body,” said the American Heartworm Society.

According to HHHS, heartworm treatment is lengthy and expensive, costing around $380 - $610 per dog. It said this is why it is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a grant from the PEDIGREE Foundation to support heartworm treatment for dogs in its care in 2021.

HHHS said the $10,000 grant will help it provide heartworm treatment to at least 16 dogs. It said while undergoing heartworm treatment, dogs are usually cared for in foster homes due to the extra supervision and care they require.

“This grant will have a huge positive impact on our shelter this year. It will supplement much-needed funds for heartworm treatment, allowing us to use general donations for other medical emergencies and care that homeless pets need,” said Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events.

According to the animal shelter, it plans to share stories of dogs that receive heartworm treatment in 2021 with the support of the grant on its social media so that all supporters of the shelter can celebrate the success.

For more information on the PEDIGREE Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.