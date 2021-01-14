Advertisement

Gov. Kelly authorizes Kansas National Guardsmen to deploy to D.C.

Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker
Kansas National Guard KC-135 Tanker(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has authorized the deployment of Kansas National Guardsmen to Washington, D.C.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says Kansas National Guardsmen will support the presidential inauguration.

According to the Office, after a request for support from Washington, D.C., Governor Laura Kelly has authorized the deployment of around 300 Kansas Guardsmen to the nation’s capital in support of the presidential inauguration.

The Office said the first Guardsmen will likely leave Kansas the weekend of Jan. 16.

“The presidential inauguration is a collaborative event, requiring extraordinary support from many federal and state agencies,” Gov. Kelly said. “The National Guard has supported presidential inaugurations since the founding of our nation.  I’m incredibly thankful for everything they do, and this is just the latest example of our Kansas National Guard being always ready to answer the call for our state and nation.”

The Adjutant General’s Office said the Guardsmen will be transported on KC-135s flown by the Kansas Air National Guard’s 190th Air Refueling Wing and will join a force of around 20,000 National Guardsmen from across the nation.

According to the Adjutant General’s Office, the deployed soldiers and airmen represent the following:

  • Kansas Army National Guard’s 130th Field Artillery Battalion (Manhattan);
  • 1st Battalion, 161st Field Artillery (Hutchinson);
  • 997th Brigade Support Battalion (Hays);
  • 330th Signal Company (Wichita);
  • 1161st Forward Support Company (Wichita);
  • 250th Forward Support Company (Ottawa);
  • 170th Maintenance Company (Wichita);
  • 995th Maintenance Company (Smith Center);
  • 635th Regional Support Group (Wichita);
  • 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation (Topeka);
  • 891st Engineer Battalion (Iola);
  • 226th Engineer Company (Augusta);
  • 242nd Engineer Company (Coffeyville);
  • 772nd Engineer Company (Pittsburg);
  • 1st Battalion, 635th Armor (Kansas City);
  • 235th Regiment (Salina);
  • 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (Olathe); and
  • 731st Transportation Company(Great Bend); and the Kansas Air National Guard’s 184th Wing (Wichita) and the 190th Air Refueling Wing (Topeka).

