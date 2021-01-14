Flint Hills Discovery Center to host virtual Kansas Day workshops

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center will help residents virtually experience the state symbols of Kansas.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says it is leading virtual workshops to help celebrate Kansas Day on Thursday, Jan. 28, and Friday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It said 2021 is the 160th anniversary of the day that Kansas was granted statehood in 1861.

According to the Discovery Center, residents can celebrate Kansas Day with its virtual workshops. It said a host will take participants through the official Kansas State symbols like the Bison, Honeybee, Little Bluestem and “live” visits from the state turtle and state amphibian.

FHDC said each session is 25 minutes long and booked on the hour or half-hour from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. It said sessions are limited to 30 students per session and are designed for students Preschool-6th grade. It said the single session cost is $45. It said if booking two or more sessions, the cost is $40 per session. It said guides will connect through standard Zoom video conferencing software.

For more information on the Kansas Day virtual workshops, click here.

