Fitness class teacher celebrates 104th birthday

Dale Whitaker turns 104
Dale Whitaker turns 104(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A WWII vet celebrated his 104th birthday at the Lexington Park Assisted Living Community with the help of family, friends and residents.

You might remember some of his story from last year.

Dale Whitaker was born in 1917 and celebrated his milestone with cake, balloons, cookies and some good music. While family and friends made a fuss about his big day he had this to say.

“It’s no big deal for me but apparently is for everybody else,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker served from 1941 to 1945. He was stationed in Alaska with the San Francisco National Guard and worked as a manager for the Topeka division of Evergy, then called Kansas Power and Light Company.

“You know what,” Whitaker said when asked the secret to his long life. “I wouldn’t have the slightest idea.”

13 NEWS congratulates Dale on another milestone.

