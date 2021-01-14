Advertisement

Democrats in KS Legislature introduce bill to research maternal mortality

Kansas legislative Democrats at a news conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State lawmakers are hoping to investigate and study maternal deaths across the Kansas.

Acts were introduced by Democrats in both the House and Senate Federal and State Affairs Committees Wednesday.

Those introducing the bill said it impacts all mothers, especially women of color.

The acts also propose investigation of infant mortality.

The goal is to collect data in an attempt to prevent deaths like this from happening.

“If I can do anything to implement good public policy to save lives that’s what i’m going to do but we need to have the data collected,” said Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, a Wichita Democrat and sponsor of the bill.

“We aren’t collecting that data [in the state of Kansas] so how can we effectively fix it if we don’t have the data?”

Faust-Goudeau said the study would not cost much money and believed it would have bipartisan support.

Republican Sen. Brenda Dietrich of Topeka expressed enthusiasm.

“Anytime we can get additional information on improving the health of our mothers and infants if there’s something we can do we need to know what that is and what factors might be negatively influencing that,” she said.

If the bill passes, legislators are looking to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to help with the study.

