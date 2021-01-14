Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews put out a field fire early Thursday near the Kansas River bank in North Topeka.

The fire was reported around 6:08 a.m. near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou, just south and east of the city’s Little Russia neighborhood.

The fire was located in a field just north of the Kansas River.

A Topeka fire engine got to the fire by using a gravel trail on top of the Kansas River dike.

A Topeka Fire Department brush truck also was on the scene and reached the fire through the field.

Fire crews quickly brought the blaze under control and remained on the scene for about a half-hour to make sure it didn’t rekindle.

There were no immediate reports of property damage in the fire.

The cause of the fire also wasn’t available.

Crews cleared the scene around 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.