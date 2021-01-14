Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash on Thursday has shut down a portion of K-10 highway in Douglas County, authorities said.
Westbound K-10 highway between the Church Street exit in Eudora and E 1900 Road just east of Lawrence is closed, according to Douglas County authorities.
The closure was announced at 4:19 a.m. on the Douglas County sheriff’s Facebook page.
The post indicated the roadway was closed because of the crash.
Additional details weren’t available as of 4:55 a.m.
