Advertisement

Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora...
An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash on Thursday has shut down a portion of K-10 highway in Douglas County, authorities said.

Westbound K-10 highway between the Church Street exit in Eudora and E 1900 Road just east of Lawrence is closed, according to Douglas County authorities.

The closure was announced at 4:19 a.m. on the Douglas County sheriff’s Facebook page.

The post indicated the roadway was closed because of the crash.

Additional details weren’t available as of 4:55 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
An early-morniing car fire Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex was under...
Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation
TPD is looking for help identifying the man in this photo in relation to a burglary at Topeka...
TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
Crews extinguished a field fire early Thursday near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka
A Douglas County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, officials said.
Douglas County Jail inmate dies Wednesday of apparent suicide
First Alert Windy
Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow