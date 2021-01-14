City of Topeka Municipal Court continues cancellation of dockets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Municipal Court has continued the cancellation of its dockets through Jan. 29.

The City of Topeka says due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Municipal Court will continue to keep in-person dockets suspended through Friday, Jan. 29.

According to the City, the Court will continue to conduct daily video conference hearings. It said the Court will remain open for walk-in business Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for defendants to set court dates, resolve non-appearance required cases, recall warrants, file documents, make payments and reset payment plans. It said defendants are strongly encouraged to conduct their business by telephone, email or fax whenever possible. It said payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail.

The City said that all cases during the cancellation will be rescheduled and notices of hearing will be sent via mail to defendants and defense counsel. It said defendants should call the Court Clerk’s office at 785-368-3776 to update contact information during normal business hours. Defendants are also encouraged to check the status of their case on the Court’s online public access portal.

According to the City, those directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to do so. It said probationers that are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should contact the Probation Division at 785-368-3783.

