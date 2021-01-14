Advertisement

City of Topeka Municipal Court continues cancellation of dockets

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka Municipal Court has continued the cancellation of its dockets through Jan. 29.

The City of Topeka says due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Municipal Court will continue to keep in-person dockets suspended through Friday, Jan. 29.

According to the City, the Court will continue to conduct daily video conference hearings. It said the Court will remain open for walk-in business Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for defendants to set court dates, resolve non-appearance required cases, recall warrants, file documents, make payments and reset payment plans. It said defendants are strongly encouraged to conduct their business by telephone, email or fax whenever possible. It said payments can be made online, over the phone or by mail.

The City said that all cases during the cancellation will be rescheduled and notices of hearing will be sent via mail to defendants and defense counsel. It said defendants should call the Court Clerk’s office at 785-368-3776 to update contact information during normal business hours. Defendants are also encouraged to check the status of their case on the Court’s online public access portal.

According to the City, those directed to report to the Probation Division should continue to do so. It said probationers that are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or other related illnesses should contact the Probation Division at 785-368-3783.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Gun Garage in Topeka
Gun Garage Sales breaking record numbers for gun and ammo sales.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary features a "Russian Jewels" virtual concern
Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual
Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts
KCPD outfits officers with body cams