Brass Rail property for sale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s oldest bar is closing for good.

The owner of the Brass Rail Tavern announced earlier this week that the property is now up for sale. Emil Spaeth said he can’t afford to keep the power on to the venue. He previously expressed concern about the impact left by the pandemic.

He received $12,000 dollars from the Paycheck Protection program, but most of that was spent before August. He also tried getting an equity loan, but said banks aren’t providing them to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

Spaeth thanked the families and customers that supported him.

