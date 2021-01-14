Advertisement

ArtsConnect extends deadline to apply for Artist INC Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect has extended the application deadline for Artist INC Topeka.

ArtsConnect says it has some good news: It has extended the application deadline for Artist INC Topeka until Jan. 19.

According to ArtsConnect, Artists INC Topeka is one of the best professional development courses in the nation and is a great opportunity for artists working in all creative disciplines. It said the 8-week program provides training seminars that address specific daily business needs and challenges that all artists face.

ArtsConnect says the deadline has been extended to Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information, click here.

To apply for Artist INC Topeka, click here.

