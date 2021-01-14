Ag Hall to continue acting as COVID-19 vaccination site

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A site for COVID-19 vaccinations will be active for the next few months.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to keep Agriculture Hall on the Stormont Vail Events Center’s campus as a vaccine site through the end of June.

The site launched on January 5th with a partnership between Grace Med and the Shawnee Co. Health Department with a focus on injecting community health care workers with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Stormont Vail Health is already distributing vaccines on the campus at Exhibition Hall but health officials say the new site is not meant to discourage going to the other one.

”It’s not competing; we’re in communication with them, we’re trying to present a united front so that we can get as many individuals in our community as quickly as we can,” said Interim Health Department Director Teresa Fisher.

Health officials say to date over 10 thousand doses of the vaccine have been distributed in Shawnee Co.

That number could be much higher depending on the amount national pharmacy chains have administered through their federal program.

