Advertisement

15-year-old Topekan arrested following early morning traffic stop

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after an early morning traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple charges, including felony criminal use of a firearm, after an early morning traffic stop near SW Hunton St. and SW Belle Ave. on Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 13, just after 12:46 a.m., a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2008 Chevrolet Equinox near SW Huntoon St. and SW Belle Ave. It said during the investigation, the K9 was deployed and found narcotics inside the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boy, from Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on multiple drug-related charges and felony criminal use of a firearm, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, transport open container of liquor, driving without a valid license and tag not assigned.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
One person was killed and another person was injured in a crossover crash early Thursday on...
Man killed early Thursday in crash on K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence

Latest News

Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Eat Drink Shop Junction City
Gun Garage in Topeka
Gun Garage Sales breaking record numbers for gun and ammo sales.
Topeka Symphony Orchestra's 75th anniversary features a "Russian Jewels" virtual concern
Topeka Symphony presents “Russian Jewels” as it takes 75th anniversary season virtual
Thefts of catalytic converters throughout 2020 (Topeka Police Dept.)
TPD warns of catalytic converter thefts
KCPD outfits officers with body cams