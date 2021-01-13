Advertisement

Lisa Montgomery executed early Wednesday, first woman put to death in seven decades

(Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery via AP/ Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department/Getty Images)
(Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery via AP/ Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Department/Getty Images)(Associated Press)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WIBW) - The U.S. government has carried out its first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades early Wednesday when authorities executed a Kansas woman who strangled an expectant mother in Missouri and cut the baby from her womb.

Lisa Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Montgomery killed 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Skidmore, Missouri.

Montgomery was the 11th prisoner executed since July, when President Donald Trump resumed federal executions following 17 years without one.

President-elect Joe Biden, a death penalty opponent, will be sworn-in next week.

A federal judge on Tuesday halted two other executions scheduled for this week after the inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued two new orders late Tuesday, vacating earlier stays and clearing the way for Lisa Montgomery’s execution.

The orders settled remaining appeals based on whether Montgomery was currently competent under the 8th Amendment, and whether the execution date had been appropriately rescheduled, according to law.

Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan would have granted the stay.

Montgomery had previously been moved to the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, where the execution took place.

Her lawyers argued she was not mentally competent and should not be executed. They said she suffered from years of physical and emotional abuse and was severely mentally ill.

Montgomery was convicted of killing Stinnett in the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore in December 2004. She used a rope to strangle Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant, and then cut the baby girl from the womb with a kitchen knife, authorities said.

Montgomery took the child home with her to Melvern, a town in Osage County, Kansas, and attempted to pass the girl off as her own, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Topeka man arrested for indecent liberties with a child
Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
Unauthorized access of Stormont Vail’s internal vaccine scheduling site
Kansas House Democrats file complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman

Latest News

Gov. Kelly announces FY 2022 budget to protect fiscal foundation, kickstart recovery
Maternal Mortality Bill introduced in Kansas Senate
Gov. Kelly to update Kansans on COVID-19 progress
File image
Riley Co. reports 83 new positive cases of COVID-19
AG Schmidt, KBI remind Kansans to stay vigilant on Amber Alert Awareness Day