TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect.

The Topeka Police Department says it is looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary from a video from Topeka Sports & Family Chiropractic.

According to TPD, on Jan. 2, between 12 and 4 p.m., the suspect burglarized Topeka Sports & Family Chiropractic at 2025 SW Urish Rd. It said if anyone knows the man in the video, they should email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

