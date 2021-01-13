Topeka Police Department authorizes Chiefs hats during KC’s Run it Back Tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, members of the Topeka Police Department will sport Chiefs hats and stockings during the team’s playoff run.

TPD tweeted Wednesday afternoon Chief Bryan Wheeles authorized wearing the team apparel ahead of Chiefs’ Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns.

“Remember when we shared this photo and then the @Chiefs won the Super Bowl? Well, we’re manifesting some luck,” the department shared on Twitter.

You can watch the Chiefs’ game against the Browns at 2:05 p.m. Sunday on WIBW.

