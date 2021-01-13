Advertisement

Topeka LULAC residents work to honor frontline workers

(MGM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents at Topeka LULAC are working to honor frontline workers with encouraging notes and gift bags.

Topeka LULAC says its residents have written encouraging notes and gift bags to give to frontline workers at area hospitals. It said the bags include a few items, as well as an encouraging note from a resident LULAC who knows all too well the tragedy and loss of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility said the residents will deliver their gift bags to frontline workers on Friday. It said this is the only way the residents know how to provide a smile and kind word for those keeping the community safe from COVID-19.

LULAC said it was invited by the Greater Topeka Partnership to take part in the Kansas Beats the Virus Project through the Kansas Leadership Program.

