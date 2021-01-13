Advertisement

Topeka City Council vote to allow city employees to transition to FOTZ employees

(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 12, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka City Council voted 8-1 to allow city employees who work at the zoo to transfer to Friends of the Topeka Zoo once a final managing agreement has been decided.

City Manager Brent Trout says the city had several meetings with the union to figure out how the transition could be made.

He says they discussed how employees could transition, and how vacation and sick leave could transfer over. He says the city and the union agreed on a plan that would best protect the employees interests.

“That was a part of the transition that we are taking care of the employees in the best way that we could, ensuring that they have opportunity to transition into a new organization that would be running the zoo. The anticipation is that most of them will be doing the same current job that they have but under a new organization,” said Brent Trout.

The council will continue discussion of the zoo’s management at next week’s meeting.

