Stormont Vail sees plateau of COVID-19 numbers

(Pfizer)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is finally seeing a reprieve in COVID-19 numbers.

Stormont Vail Health says it has been gratified to have a plateau and even a small decrease in the amount of COVID-19 positive inpatients in the past few weeks. It said it is closely monitoring the numbers and if there is to be an increase in hospitalizations from winter holiday gatherings, it will come within the next week. It said this information is based on the projected time infections develop.

On Wednesday, Stormont Vail said it is caring for 54 COVID-19 positive inpatients and 150 patients in its enhanced primary care program in the clinic, which helps it care for COVID-19 positive patients in the outpatient setting in the hope of avoiding hospitalization. It said overall, 387 people have participated in the innovative program.

According to the health network, as of Tuesday, it has provided 7,355 COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare professionals in the first phase of the vaccine program as directed by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

For more information regarding the vaccine call the COVID Vaccination Information Hotline at 785-270-0675.

