Stormont Vail Doctors ask patients to join in fight against COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Doctors are asking their patients to join in the fight against COVID-19.

Doctors at Stormont Vail are sending out letters to patients asking for their help. In the letter, they say the community is facing a difficult time as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. They say their job is to care for the community, which is becoming increasingly difficult as COVID-19 rates continue to increase. They say they are asking patients to join in the fight by protecting themselves and others by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands and using sanitizer as well as staying home.

The Doctors also say in the letter that they may soon be asking patients to consider changing their appointments to telehealth appointments. They say they encourage all residents to take advantage of phone and video-based appointments. While they take COVID-19 precautions for the safety of all, they said telehealth appointments are an added layer of security.

According to the Doctors, staffing changes are also underway in their offices. They said the changes are meant to help ease the burdens of local hospital systems, which means patients will start seeing new faces in all aspects of their doctor’s visits.

Stormont Vail Doctors say they do not have any further information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, but assure the public they will continue to follow KDHE and local health department guidelines for vaccine distribution. They say they have complete trust in the science behind the vaccine and feel comfortable taking it themselves and encourage their patients to do the same when it becomes available to them.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine at Stormont Vail, click here or call its COVID-19 vaccine information hotline at 785-270-0675.

