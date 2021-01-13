Advertisement

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office takes suspect into custody following Beecher Rd. incident

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect from the Beecher Rd. incident into custody on Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 13, around 2:45 p.m., Zachery R. Nelson was taken into custody at a home in the 8000 block of SW 23rd Terr. without incident. It said Nelson was taken back to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning and then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nelson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling, criminal damage and criminal threat.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting

Most Read

Lisa Montgomery faced execution Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute,...
GRAPHIC: US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
One dead after Highway 24 accident near Rossville
Nurses at Coffey County Health Department decline to administer COVID-19 vaccine.
Coffey County Health Department nurses decline to give the COVID vaccine
An early-morniing car fire Wednesday at a west Topeka apartment complex was under...
Intentionally set car fire at west Topeka apartment complex under investigation
TPD is looking for help identifying the man in this photo in relation to a burglary at Topeka...
TPD asks for public’s help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-14-21
Crews extinguished a field fire early Thursday near the 500 block of N.E. Sardou in North Topeka.
Crews extinguish field fire early Thursday near Kansas River in North Topeka
A Douglas County Jail inmate died of an apparent suicide on Wednesday, officials said.
Douglas County Jail inmate dies Wednesday of apparent suicide
An early-morning crash on Thursday shut down a portion of westbound K-10 highway between Eudora...
Crash shuts down K-10 highway between Eudora and Lawrence
First Alert Windy
Thursday forecast: Strong winds to end the week, light snow tomorrow