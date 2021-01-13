Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office takes suspect into custody following Beecher Rd. incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect from the Beecher Rd. incident into custody on Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Jan. 13, around 2:45 p.m., Zachery R. Nelson was taken into custody at a home in the 8000 block of SW 23rd Terr. without incident. It said Nelson was taken back to the Law Enforcement Center for further questioning and then booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nelson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal discharge of a firearm at an unoccupied dwelling, criminal damage and criminal threat.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.