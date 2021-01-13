Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers tips hat to successful year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers believes law enforcement can’t fight crime alone - and that residents often hold the key information to solving a case. It’s why they offer rewards for information to arrests in many felony cases, and give people an anonymous way to share what they know.

Board President Angel Romero recently spoke with Eye on Northeast Kansas about the success the organization saw in 2020. He says they had 721 tips reported to Crime Stoppers, which helped clear 24 different cases and led to 15 felony arrests. They also paid out more than $4500 in reward money, with more tips eligible but unclaimed.

“We always want people to know that those tips really do matter and they’re so important to law enforcement and they really do make a difference, whether it’s getting fugitives off the street, being able to charge crimes or clear cases, those tips really do matter,” Romero said.

You can report tips to Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers by calling (785) 234-0007, through their P3 Tips Mobile App, or online at ShawneeCountyCrimeStoppers.com. You also may text 274637 (which spells CRIMES), and include TopTip in your message.

