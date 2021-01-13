Riley Co. reports 83 new positive cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has 83 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Riley County says it has identified 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 80 new recoveries since its report on Monday, Jan. 11.

According to the County, Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is now caring for 23 COVID-19 positive patients. It said five of the patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Riley County said Health Director Julie Gibbs and Clinic Coordinator Aryn Price will give a live update via Facebook at 4:15 p.m. to answer questions and discuss timelines regarding COVID-19 vaccines.

The Riley County Health Department said it expects to receive a second shipment of vaccines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment within the week. It said the county has only gotten one shipment of the Moderna vaccine which contained 200 doses. It said additional vaccines were provided in collaboration with Konza Prairie Community Health Center who allowed the health department to vaccinate almost 500 people to date.

RCHD said in order to finish the first phase of the vaccination process, it is asking all healthcare organizations in the county and independently contracted licensed healthcare providers to email their employee prioritization spreadsheets by Jan. 16 to covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov.

